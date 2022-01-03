Sen. Ted Cruz said that a Republican-led House after the 2022 elections likely will consider impeaching President Biden on “multiple grounds.”

In the latest episode of his podcast “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” the Texas Republican said he was extremely confident that his party will win Congressional majorities and that this would open the door for retaliation against the Democrats for impeaching then-President Donald Trump.

“If we take the House, which I said is overwhelmingly likely, then I think we will see serious investigations of the Biden administration,” he told co-hosts Michael Knowles and Liz Wheeler, saying the odds were 90% and “may even be higher.”

Mr. Cruz made it clear he would prefer to live in a world where impeachment weren’t a routine event — only one president was impeached in the first 200 years of the republic.

But he said the current world and its impeachment standards are what the Democrats have created “whether it’s justified or not.”

“The Democrats weaponized impeachment. They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know what’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” he predicted.

The Texan predicted that Republican majorities in Congress after the next midterm election would face “enormous pressure … to begin impeachment proceedings.”

Despite his doubts, Mr. Cruz said impeaching Mr. Biden could be justified.

“I think there are potentially multiple grounds to consider for impeachment. Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness is President Biden to enforce the border. His decision to just deify immigration laws,” he said.

“That’s probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment but there may be others,” he concluded.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.