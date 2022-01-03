Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said he was permanently banned from TikTok, the popular social media video platform with China-based ownership.

The head of the conservative activist group said he was removed from TikTok without an explanation.

“Well, the communists running @tiktok_us just ‘permanently banned’ my account. No warning,” said Mr. Fitton on Twitter.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Videos of Mr. Fitton remain visible on TikTok. A TikTok account for Judicial Watch features videos of Mr. Fitton‘s commentaries.

Mr. Fitton encouraged his fans to follow him on other tech platforms, including social media networks like Parler and Gettr that are popular with conservatives.

“We are in the midst of The Great Suppression,” Mr. Fitton tweeted Sunday. “You can follow me on @Telegram, @Parler, @GETTRofficial, @Rumble, @Substack etc. for if or when @Twitter axes me.”

Mr. Fitton also directed people to connect with Judicial Watch directly via the watchdog’s website.

