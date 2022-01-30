Former President Donald Trump is open to pardoning individuals charged for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, provided he opts to run for reelection in 2024 and wins.

Mr. Trump, a leading figure in the Republican Party, told supporters Saturday during a rally in Texas that the Biden administration had overstepped in its investigation of the riot.

“If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly,” said Mr. Trump. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Mr. Trump added that President Biden’s Department of Justice, which has charged more than 700 people in the storming of the Capitol, was a “disgrace.”

The comments came as Mr. Trump teased a comeback bid for the White House in 2024. Many political strategists say the former president is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

