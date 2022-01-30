Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday she is “unlikely” to support a comeback White House bid by former President Donald Trump in 2024.



Mrs. Collins, Maine Republican, told ABC’s “This Week” that supporting the former president is remote given the breadth of candidates who are likely to vie for the GOP nomination.



“Certainly, it’s not likely, given the many other qualified candidates that we have that have expressed interest in running, so it’s very unlikely,” said Mrs. Collins.



She added that Mr. Trump’s recent openness to pardoning individuals charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol is one reason why her support was unlikely.



“We’re a long way from 2024, but let me say this: I do not think that President Trump should have made that pledge to do pardons. We should let the judicial process proceed,” Mrs. Collins said.



Mr. Trump, who polls show is a leading potential candidate for the Republican nomination, told supporters Saturday during a rally in Texas that the Biden administration had overstepped in its investigation of the riot.



“If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly,” said Mr. Trump. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly.”

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.