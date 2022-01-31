Persons at Bowie State University were told to shelter in place Monday after a bomb threat on campus, part of a disturbing pattern of threats aimed at historically Black colleges and universities.

The university in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said classes would be held online.

“Emergency personnel are evaluating the situation. All persons on campus are advised to shelter in place until more information is available. Classes will be virtual,” it tweeted.

Fox 5 reports there have been no reports of injuries since the first alert went out around 7:30 a.m. and that Penn Line trains were bypassing the Bowie Station.

Howard University in the District also reported a bomb threat Monday, according to CNN, along with Southern University and A&M, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University and Delaware State University elsewhere in the country.

CNN reported that on Jan. 5, at least three HBCUs, including Howard University, received bomb threats.

