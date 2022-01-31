Democrats won’t give up their majority in the House without a fight and they have a three-prong strategy to upset what they say is an overconfident Republican Party in this year’s midterm elections.

The plan entails spelling out how their accomplishments are helping voters, casting the GOP as obstructionists obsessed with former President Donald Trump and his stolen election claims, and doubling down on efforts to combat the coronavirus with expectations the pandemic yields before voting kicks off.

President Biden telegraphed a central theme of the party‘s message about GOP obstructionism when he repeatedly asked: “What are Republicans for?”

“What are they for?” he said at a rare presidential press conference. “Name me one thing they’re for.”

Mr. Biden and his Democrats have grown increasingly frustrated with Republicans over their unflinching opposition to the $1.75 trillion tax and spending plan, undercutting Mr. Biden‘s campaign claim that he could cut through the partisan gridlock and work across party lines to get things done.

While not giving up on passing some “chunks” of the massive spending on social welfare and climate programs, Democrats are prepared to make hay on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package and the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending enacted last year.

Whatever the case, Democrats are projecting confidence. They say elections are about contrasts and the contrasts between the two parties are stark.

The message, according to party insiders, is powerful: Mr. Biden dug the nation out of a mess he inherited from Mr. Trump, who divided the nation and spawned an insurrection against democracy as he exited the White House on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Year one of House Democrats’ legislative agenda has already delivered vaccines in arms, money in pockets, children in safe schools, a once-in-a-lifetime investment in rebuilding America’s crumbling infrastructure, and the single best year of job creation in American history,” said Henry Connelly, a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Meanwhile House Republicans are mired in an increasingly toxic record from getting caught claiming credit for infrastructure investments they voted against, to voting against the American Rescue Plan that kept cops, firefighters and health care workers from losing their jobs in the middle of the pandemic to spreading the anti-vaccine disinformation that fuels the pandemic.”

Mrs. Pelosi has said she is “very confident” about retaining the majority in the midterm elections, despite her razor-thin majority and the historical trend that favors the party that doesn’t hold the White House. Mrs. Pelosi, 81, underscored her confidence last week by announcing she would run for reelection.

Mr. Biden and his Democrats have some bragging rights.

The national unemployment rate has sunk to 3.9% from 6.4% and the number of jobs created last year eclipsed 6 million, marking the largest annual increase on record dating back to 1940.

Democrats are hoping the lingering shadow of Mr. Trump will give them a boost and the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will dig up more dirt on the former president and Republicans who support him.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said last week he expects Democrats will pass a slimmed-down version of the massive spending bill, known as the Build Back Better Act. He also said Democrats will be on much better footing if the coronavirus starts to “fade” before the election.

“I think we are going to get to a place where the economy is coming back, inflation is going to be coming down, the American people will see the extraordinary legislation that was passed that helped them, their families, their children, their parents and our economy and businesses,” the Maryland Democrat said in a live-streamed interview with Politico Playbook.

“In that context, which is going to be some months from now, a little less than a year, I think they are going to say ‘Democrats delivered, Democrats got the job done, Democrats did what they said they would do,’ Mr. Hoyer said. “‘Were they perfect? They were not, but they were good. They were very good, and they did much more for us than the previous Republican Party that was in charge under Trump.’”

There was a brief period in the early summer of 2021 when the Biden administration appeared to be getting the coronavirus under control, and people were getting back to their everyday lives.

But the moment proved fleeting.

Mr. Biden‘s political fortunes turned south after the Delta variant wreaked havoc in the United States, yielding more deaths and more frustration from voters with coronavirus fatigue.

The chaotic removal of military troops from Afghanistan added to Mr. Biden‘s problems.

A Pew Research Center poll released this week found 41% of voters approve of how Mr. Biden is handing his job. His standing among Democrats also has slipped from September.

Republicans, meanwhile, hold a 3-point edge on the generic ballot, according to the latest Real Clear Politics average of polls.

House Democrats also are dealing with 29 House members who either are retiring or seeking other elected offices, opening up more seats for the GOP to potentially flip.

“Republicans hold a massive advantage on the issues that matter most to voters: rebuilding the economy, ending the crime wave, and securing the border,” said Michael McAdams, spokesman for the National Republican Campaign Committee, the campaign arm for the House GOP. “Democrats have a choice this election: retire or lose.”

The latest blow for Democrats came this week after Rep. Jim Cooper, a 32-year veteran of Congress, announced he was retiring after Tennessee Republicans redrew his congressional district.

The shoe was on the other foot ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Reeling from a spate of retirements, Republicans hoped their legislative achievements, in particular the 2017 tax cuts, would resonate with voters and defend their majority.

Mr. Trump helped unify Democrats with his aggressive style of politics and “America first” message.

Still, Democrats hammered home a message about health care and picked up a net of 40 seats, winning control of the lower chamber in 2018 after eight years in the minority.

In 2020, Republicans outperformed expectations and whittled away at their majority.

The GOP now heads into the 2022 midterms needing a net gain of 5 seats to control the chamber.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.