Former President Donald Trump’s political committees will report raising more than $51 million over the last six months, and said they had more than $122 million in cash on hand as of Dec. 31.

The torrid pace of cash flowing to the ex-president served notice to political allies and opponents of his immense political power, particularly in Republican contests.

Save America Political Action Committee, which released the data ahead of an official filing with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, said the $51 million came from 1,631,648 donations, of which 98.6% were less than $200. The average donation was $31.

“President Donald J. Trump has built a political organization that continues to capture and define the future of the Republican Party,” said Taylor Budowich, the former president’s communications director.

The Trump operation said of the cash it’s raised, it has contributed $1,350,000 to “like-minded causes.”

Campaign finance watchdog Issue One said Mr. Trump is monetizing “the Big Lie,” which is the name some news outlets and political opponents of the former president have given to his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.

“For years, we’ve known that outrage can fuel fundraising. Sadly, it now appears that relentless attacks on the integrity of our democracy also cause donors to open their wallets,” said Nick Penniman, CEO of Issue One. “When Donald Trump benefits financially from eroding people’s faith in our free and fair elections, the American people lose.”

Mr. Trump’s team celebrated the numbers, calling it an “unprecedented pace of fundraising,” and said it was proof that “the MAGA movement is here to stay!”

