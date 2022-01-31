Spotify said it will put a content advisory on any podcast that discusses COVID-19 after some artists said the platform should not host Joe Rogan and his interviews with persons who object to the mainstream narrative on the pandemic.

The advisory will direct listeners to a hub of links from trusted sources.

The move is an attempt to mollify all sides after musician Neil Young told the platform to take his music off their site, creating a social media frenzy in which people sided with Mr. Young or Mr. Rogan. Joni Mitchell and other big-name artists joined the fray, saying she wanted to be removed.

“The Joe Rogan Experience” is one of the most popular podcasts in America.

The host kicked up dust earlier in the pandemic by suggesting young, healthy people do not need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which largely harms older persons.

He’s also hosted guests who’ve raised questions about the new messenger-RNA technology used in the vaccines and, in one recent episode, debated the relative risks of getting myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — from the vaccines versus an infection from the virus itself.

Mr. Rogan responded to the fallout on Sunday, saying in a video on Instagram that he was only seeking to have conversations on his podcast with people who have “differing opinions.”

“I’m not trying to promote misinformation, I’m not trying to be controversial,” Mr. Rogan said. “I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people.”

He also said that he schedules the guests on his podcast himself, and that he would try to book doctors with different opinions right after he talks to “the controversial ones.” Mr. Rogan noted that he earlier sat down on the show with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the chief medical correspondent for CNN, Dr. Michael Osterholm, who is a member of President Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board, and Dr. Peter Hotez from Baylor College of Medicine.

Mr. Rogan additionally welcomed the idea of adding advisories before podcasts related to COVID-19.

“Sure, have that on there. I’m very happy with that,” he said.

• This article was based in part on wire service reports.

