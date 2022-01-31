New York Democratic lawmakers have released a map for congressional districts that rejects a proposal by the House Democratic campaign arm chairman and leaves him vulnerable in a redrawn district.

The lawmakers presented the redrawn congressional district lines Sunday. Under the new map, Democrats likely would gain three House seats, for a total of 22, and Republicans would have four seats.

Democrats in Albany redrew the districts after a bipartisan commission that was set up in 2014 to redraw the boundaries failed to agree on a map.

New York’s current 27-member House delegation has 19 Democrats and eight Republicans. The state has lost a congressional seat due to a drop in its population in the 2020 census.

Democratic lawmakers, who hold majorities in both chambers of the state legislature, are expected to vote on the congressional boundaries by Wednesday. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is likely to approve the maps if they pass both chambers.

However, Democrats cannot ensure their party will win the redrawn districts in November. Turnout tends to be lower in non-presidential election cycles, and the party in the White House usually loses congressional seats during the midterm elections.

