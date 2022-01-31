California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti are being criticized for not wearing masks while attending the NFC Championship Game between the Rams and 49ers Sunday.

A picture posted on Magic Johnson’s Instagram shows the two Democrats posing maskless for photos with the basketball legend. Another picture included San Francisco Mayor London Breed — another Democrat politician who was photographed not wearing a mask.

California state Sen. Melissa Melendez, a Republican, didn’t hold back on Twitter, calling out the politicians for failing to follow the strict mask mandates they enforce on citizens.

Toddlers are being forced to wear masks all day long in school. Maybe one day they’ll be governor or the mayor of LA and they won’t have the follow the rules they impose on others. pic.twitter.com/YGJDZeBxGA — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) January 31, 2022

The L.A. Rams’ policies require that all fans be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test and wear masks at all times when attending games at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles County also mandates masks at “Mega Events” (sporting events, concerts, etc.) with more than 5,000 people.

This is not the first time Mr. Newsom has been spotted breaking COVID-19 protocols. He was caught dining indoors at a luxurious French restaurant in Napa, California in November 2020—when indoor dining was banned in California. Politicians breaking their own mandates has become a worldwide issue, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently under investigation for breaking lockdown policies by hosting parties at his house. The 12-page interim report of that investigation, a redacted form of which was posted on the government’s website Monday, said that the parties “should not have been allowed to take place.”

