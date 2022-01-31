Add Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro to the list of top Pentagon officials who have been infected with the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.

On Monday, the Navy’s senior leader said he tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from an official trip Friday afternoon. He most recently tested negative on January 28, Mr. Del Toro said in a statement. The result comes even as the Navy and other services are beginning to weed out those in the ranks who have refused to get vaccinated against the global pandemic.

“I am following my physician’s instructions and will quarantine for the next five days at a minimum in accordance with CDC guidelines,” he said.

With Russia continuing to add troops to the forces arrayed along its border with Ukraine, Mr. Del Toro said he will attend key meetings and discussions virtually. Meredith Berger, the acting undersecretary of the Navy, will represent him during his absence.

“I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and to have received the booster shot in October,” he said. “I know my symptoms could be far worse.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, both recently tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine until their tests were negative.

“We must continue to vaccinate our naval forces and look out for our physical health as we finish the fight against COVID,” Mr. Del Toro said.

