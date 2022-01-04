Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan activated the National Guard and Metro announced service reductions and new workforce rules on Tuesday to address an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

In addition, 11 public schools in Montgomery County will shift to online instruction for two weeks starting Wednesday to address the surge in coronavirus cases and the county’s indoor mask mandate will be extended until the end of the month, officials said.

Mr. Hogan declared a 30-day state of emergency as state officials project that COVID-19 hospitalizations will reach a record of more than 5,000.

“The next four to six weeks will be the most challenging time of the entire pandemic,” the governor said, noting that the projected hospitalizations surpass the previous peak of 1,952 hospitalizations last year.

He said he also issued two executive orders. The first authorizes Maryland’s health secretary to regulate hospital staff, bed space and supplies; direct and speed up patient transfers between hospitals; and set up additional alternate care facilities.

The second order provides support to the EMS workforce: Mr. Hogan will mobilize 1,000 National Guard members to assist with the COVID-19 emergency response, including 250 to support testing sites across Maryland.

As of Monday, Maryland hit a record high of 3,057 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Metro is cutting services and taking new workforce actions starting next week due to “growing absenteeism” from employees falling ill with COVID-19 or becoming exposed to the virus.

Beginning Monday, Metrobus will reduce weekday service to a Saturday schedule with more trips on some routes.

Metro said the reduced service equates to about 75% of the regular bus service, adding that routes serving hospitals, grocery stores and other essential stops will still be covered.

Also, MetroAccess will cut back on shared rides and increase accessibility rides, and Metrorail will continue to run all lines as scheduled.

“Scaling back service will ensure customers who rely on Metrobus, Metrorail and MetroAccess for transportation have a more reliable schedule,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in a statement.

Additionally, unvaccinated Metro employees will still have to undergo weekly testing.

Starting Jan. 16, staff who fail to comply with Metro’s testing and vaccination policies will be placed on unpaid suspension until they follow the agency’s guidelines. Employees will have 30 days to comply or could face termination.

Beginning Jan. 31, staff will be required to submit booster shot information to the transit agency, depending on their eligibility.

Metro’s customer service call center operators also will work remotely because of climbing COVID-19 cases. However, there will be no adjustments to hours of operation.

In Montgomery County, 11 public schools have reached the “red category” threshold of 5% positivity rate for COVID-19 cases and will start a 14-day virtual instruction period starting Wednesday.

The schools are: Rock Terrace School, Cannon Road Elementary, North Chevy Chase Elementary, Hallie Wells Middle, Monocacy Elementary, Roberto Clemente Middle, Forest Knolls Elementary, Waters Landing Elementary, Rosemont Elementary, Seneca Valley High and Sherwood Elementary.

What’s more, the Montgomery County Council voted Tuesday to extend the indoor mask mandate until at least 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31.

The council will meet as the board of health every two weeks to review COVID-19 data and decide if the indoor mask mandate should stay in place.

“Our community has made so much progress by working together to fight COVID-19; however, in the face of the omicron variant rapidly spreading across the U.S. and in Montgomery County and case counts reaching levels we have not seen since beginning of the pandemic across Maryland, it would be irresponsible for us to lift the indoor masking requirement at this time,” said Council President Gabe Albornoz, who also chairs the health and human services committee.

• Shen Wu Tan can be reached at stan@washingtontimes.com.