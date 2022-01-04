Hundreds of motorists were still stranded Tuesday in icy conditions for hours on Interstate 95 after a crash involving tractor-trailers closed the highway in the Stafford area of Virginia.

Both directions of I-95 were shut down, forcing some people to cut their engines to conserve fuel in frigid temperatures, as state officials work to guide vehicles to alternate routes.

“Some people were seen abandoning their vehicles in snow-covered travel lanes, walking down I-95 to parts unknown,” WTOP traffic reporter David Dildine said in a story for the outlet. “Some callers were sobbing and scared. Psychologically it is extremely distressing to be motionless on a highway for hours on end without knowing how much longer it will last.”

The Associated Press said the chaos began around noon Monday after a crash involving six tractor-trailers, though no injuries were reported.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the highway remained closed northbound and southbound from Exit 152 (Dumfries Road) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church) and that commuters should avoid the interstate early Tuesday.

“We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning,” said Marcie Parker, a VDOT Fredericksburg District engineer.

“This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes. In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.