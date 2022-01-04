NEWS AND OPINION:

The promising news these days is that the Republican Party could reclaim the U.S. Congress in November. That’s a start.

“But taking nominal control of Capitol Hill won’t be enough. Will Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy and their lieutenants be content with stopping the woke and socialist-inspired agenda of progressives? Or will they boldly implement a full-throttle populist nationalist ‘America First’ agenda? Doing so requires focus, not a scattershot approach,” wrote Steve Cortes in an analysis for RealClear Politics.

“The next Republican-majority Congress must concentrate intensely on a short list of the most pressing issues, where only the populists can rescue everyday Americans from the abuses of oligarchs and their handmaidens in both major political parties,” said Mr. Cortes, a senior advisor to former President Donald Trump.

Inflation and illegal immigration should be addressed, the economy shored up and pro-energy policies adopted, he advised.

“But healing the economy alone is not enough. Our society suffers a sickness of the soul as well, and legions of everyday Americans feel silenced and intimidated by ruling class elites who insist that we pretend to believe fundamental myths, like the existence of dozens of genders. It’s high time for politicians to speak publicly the way the vast majority of Americans speak privately regarding hot-button cultural issues,” Mr. Cortes advised.

“Right now, powerful forces collude to oppress the masses, via financial and cultural repression. Only the emerging populist nationalist movement can protect citizens in both realms. Restoring wages and restoring gender sanity represent an agenda worthy of a great movement in this new year,” he later concluded.

NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT

The anniversary of the unfortunate attack on the U.S. Capitol draws near. Very near. It’s Thursday, in fact. But certain Democrats are already in motion — and they appear to have some big plans in play.

“January 6, 2021 was an appalling day,” wrote A.J. Kaufman, a contributor to PJ Media.

“But I also think Democrats and the media are overplaying their hand; rather than have a solemn commemoration Thursday, Democrats want to exploit it to the maximum extent,” he wrote.

“The U.S. House isn’t even in session this week, yet Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning a moment of silence, a discussion by esteemed historians, testimonials, and prayer vigils,” he said.

They are, he said, “overtly politicizing” the day, specifically citing one Democrat in particular.

“Mendacious Senate Leader Chuck Schumer predictably hopes to use the anniversary to challenge the filibuster and pass a partisan bill nationalizing elections,” Mr. Kaufman observed.

ONE FOR THE VETERANS

Homeless military vets may have a cheerful alternative to consider. Reps. Nancy Mace, South Carolina Republican, and Derek Kilmer, Washington Democrat, have just introduced the Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans Act.

The legislation would create a pilot program under the Department Of Veterans Affairs’ existing Grant and Per Diem program. Grant recipients would receive funds to build “individualized and sustainable tiny homes in villages” for homeless veterans — which would also offer supportive services for the vets and their families.

“As the cost of living continues to rise, the need to ensure that those who risked everything for this country can access affordable housing has never been greater,” Ms. Mace said in a statement.

“I’m proud to introduce bipartisan legislation to help provide more accessible, affordable, and safe housing options for veterans experiencing homelessness,” said Mr. Kilmer, also in a statement.

THE MOVERS HAVE A SAY

Americans are fleeing some states according to United Van Lines, which has released the company’s 45th annual “National Movers Study” which tracks state-to-state migration patterns based on customer data.

It found that Americans were motivated by the desire to be closer to their families — or to live in “lower-density” areas.

“Of the top ten inbound states, six — Vermont, South Dakota, West Virginia, Alabama, Oregon and Idaho — are among the 20 least densely populated states in America, with less than 100 people per square mile,” the poll analysis said.

New Jersey topped the list of outbound locations — followed by Illinois, New York, Connecticut, California, Michigan, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Ohio and Nebraska.

GETTR GETS A BOOST

The free speech social media platform Gettr just got a boost from well-known and influential podcaster Joe Rogan, who announced Sunday that he had joined the Gettr ranks.

Within 48 hours, 545,000 other people signed up.

“This is the great disruption in the social media landscape,” said Gettr CEO Jason Miller, who served as a senior advisor to former President Donald Trump.

“People have been looking for a new outlet for free expression, and GETTR is the destination. When Joe Rogan says that the establishment social media giants might get ‘even dumber,’ people listen and join the migration,” Mr. Miller noted in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

Gettr is a right-leaning answer to Twitter, which “does not cancel people for their political opinions,” according to a mission statement. It launched on July 4th, 2021.

POLL DU JOUR

• 65% of adults in 28 countries say that things in their country are “heading in the wrong direction.”

• 32% say a top concern is the coronavirus pandemic.

• 31% say a top concern is “poverty and social inequality”

• 28% say a top concern is unemployment.

• 28% say a top concern is financial and political scandals.

• 27% say crime and violence in their nation.

SOURCE: An Ipsos poll of 19,003 adults in Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Chile, Columbia, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the U.S. Respondents were allowed to give multiple answers.

