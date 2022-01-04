Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia called on all Republican lawmakers to abandon Twitter in the wake of her being banned by the platform.

In an interview that aired Tuesday evening on Fox News Channel, she said that Twitter and other Silicon Valley tech giants are trying to cancel the entire GOP and the response cannot wait for election cycles to work themselves out.

“I’m encouraging my entire conference … all of them to leave Twitter. Because Twitter has declared war on our party,” she told host Tucker Carlson.

“What are we going to do? Just sit there and go ‘oh we’re gonna wait until we get the majority back. And then we’re going to have investigations.’ And then, when we get full control, are we going to pass laws to stop this? Nothing was done in the past and nothing is being done now.”

Mrs. Greene was suspended on Sunday from Twitter and on Monday from Facebook for, the companies said, repeatedly spreading what they call misinformation about COVID-19, a claim that she disputes.

Conservatives should no longer accept ideologically biased censorship and grant power to the Silicon Valley tech giants, almost all of whose political contributions go to Democrats and left-leaning causes, the Georgia lawmaker said.

“You don’t keep eating bad food at a restaurant that keeps serving it to you. You get up and leave, and you go somewhere else where you’re treated well,” Mrs. Greene explained.

And conservatives have alternatives, she said.

“What everyone needs to do is do what I did. I went to Gettr, I went to Gab, I went to Telegram. I think everyone should leave and I’m asking my entire conference to do it,” Mrs. Greene said.

When Mr. Carlson asked her why the Republican leadership in the House isn’t making a similar walkout call, she replied “they should.”

“We can make Twitter powerless when we all decide to leave. And that is how Republican leadership should be handling this,” Mrs. Greene said.

