Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday declared a 30-day state of emergency as state officials project that COVID-19 hospitalizations will reach a record of more than 5,000.

“The next four to six weeks will be the most challenging time of the entire pandemic,” Mr. Hogan said, noting that the projected hospitalizations surpass the previous peak of 1,952 hospitalizations last year.

The governor said he also issued two executive orders. The first authorizes Maryland’s health secretary to regulate hospital staff, bed space and supplies; direct and speed up patient transfers between hospitals; and set up additional alternate care facilities.

The second order provides support to the EMS workforce. Mr. Hogan also will mobilize 1,000 National Guard members to assist with the COVID-19 emergency response, including 250 to support testing sites across Maryland.

As of Monday, Maryland hit a record high of 3,057 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Last year, nearly 75% of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated while almost 84% of COVID-19 hospitalizations were people who were not fully inoculated, according to Mr. Hogan. He added more than 84% of Maryland residents who died from COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.

