Metro said Tuesday it is cutting services and taking new workforce actions starting next week due to “growing absenteeism” from employees falling ill with COVID-19 or becoming exposed to the virus.

Beginning Monday, Metrobus will reduce weekday service to a Saturday schedule with more trips on some routes.

Metro said the reduced service equates to about 75% of the regular bus service, adding that routes serving hospitals, grocery stores and other essential stops will still be covered.

Meanwhile, MetroAccess will cut back on shared rides and increase accessibility rides, and Metrorail will continue to run all lines as scheduled.

“Scaling back service will ensure customers who rely on Metrobus, Metrorail and MetroAccess for transportation have a more reliable schedule,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in a statement. “Metro employees live in some of the neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic and are exposed to the surge in the region and throughout the nation. It’s important that the taskforce takes steps to make Metro operationally sound to meet the needs of our customers.”

Additionally, unvaccinated Metro employees will still have to undergo weekly testing.

Starting Jan. 16, staff who fail to comply with Metro’s testing and vaccination policies will be placed on unpaid suspension until they follow the agency’s guidelines.

Employees will have 30 days to comply or could face termination.

Beginning Jan. 31, staff will be required to submit booster shot information to the transit agency, depending on their eligibility.

Metro’s customer service call center operators also will work remotely because of climbing COVID-19 cases. However, there will be no adjustments to hours of operation.

Metro said it is taking the precautions in order to reduce the spread of the omicron variant to employees and riders.

• Shen Wu Tan can be reached at stan@washingtontimes.com.