NASCAR has officially rejected Brandon Brown’s “Let’s Go Brandon” sponsorship deal.

According to multiple news reports, the auto-racing giant told Mr. Brown’s team that cryptocurrency firm LGBCoin cannot sponsor his car.

The company’s first three letters are an allusion to “Let’s Go, Brandon,” the coded form of a vulgar insult of President Biden.

Mr. Brown’s team publicly trumpeted on Thursday the news that LGBcoin — the self-styled “America’s Coin” — will be its full-season primary partner for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The company released a photo of Mr. Brown standing next to his #68 Chevrolet Camaro in a red-white-and-blue trim with “LGBcoin.io” in big blue letters.

But NASCAR quickly told the team to hold on, saying that more discussion was needed, before Tuesday officially saying “no.”

Mr. Brown became a household name outside the world of NASCAR fans when NBC interviewed Mr. Brown after he won his first race, at the Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 2.

Thousands of fans in the Alabama stadium were spontaneously chanting “f— Joe Biden” and the NBC reporter falsely told the TV feed that they were chanting “Let’s Go Brandon!” and the meme was born.

The NASCAR season begins Feb. 19 at Daytona International Speedway.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.