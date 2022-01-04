The Albany County district attorney announced Tuesday he is dropping the misdemeanor sex crime charge against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In a statement, District Attorney David Soares cited a lack of evidence in his decision not to pursue the charge against the Democrat who is accused of forcibly touching his assistant Brittany Commisso at the Executive Mansion in 2020.

“While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former governor, the Albany County DA’s Office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” Mr. Soares said. “While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial.”

The decision came three days before Mr. Cuomo was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge.

Prosecutors in Nassau County and Westchester County also decided last month not to move forward with sex crime charges against Mr. Cuomo.

The former governor stepped down in August after New York Attorney General Letitia James published the results of an investigation that found he had sexually harassed 11 women, many of whom were his staffers or other state employees.

