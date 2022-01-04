A House Democrat from Pennsylvania is intensifying his campaign for an open Senate seat with a pledge to end the filibuster if he’s elected.

Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate who has trailed Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in early polling in the Democratic primary, released a video statement vowing to abolish the Senate procedure.

“I will vote to end the filibuster,” Mr. Lamb said. “Republicans are abusing it to block voting rights and endanger our democracy, to block health care and child care and union protections. We have to win this Senate seat to end the filibuster. It’s that simple.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer threatened Monday to gut the filibuster if Republicans don’t back Democrats’ partisan overhaul of the nation’s voting laws by Jan. 17.

The long-standing Senate rule requires 60 votes to pass most legislation. Democrats hold the slimmest of majorities in the 50-50 Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing the tie-breaking vote when needed.

But Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have balked at agreeing to the rule change.

Mr. Lamb‘s campaign said he will receive the endorsement of two major unions in Philadelphia on Wednesday, which would help him with fundraising.

Mr. Fetterman has been leading the Democratic field in building a campaign war chest.

Mr. Lamb and Mr. Fetterman are seeking the Democratic nomination to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

On the Republican side, TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz entered the race in November, and former hedge-fund executive David McCormick is expected to announce his candidacy soon.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.