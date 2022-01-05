Rosalyn Tang has become the first Asian American and the youngest woman appointed as a judge to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

Ms. Tang is an attorney with Miles & Stockbridge who previously worked as an associate county attorney and as an assistant state’s attorney for Montgomery County.

A child of Taiwanese immigrants, Ms. Tang received her law degree from Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law. She also earned a bachelor’s degree from Duke University.

After law school, she served as a judicial law clerk for judges in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County.

“Rosalyn has achieved many accomplishments in her years serving Maryland’s legal system, and I am proud to appoint her to the Court of Special Appeals,” Mr. Hogan said in a statement. “I am confident that she will continue to serve the citizens of Montgomery County admirably and honorably in the years to come.”

