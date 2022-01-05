NEWS AND OPINION:

It’s been a year since the unfortunate attack on the U.S. Capitol. The event has been heavily covered by the news media, analysts and pundits for the last 12 months — and that coverage continues.

There is much focus on security issues, political opportunities and former President Donald Trump‘s sudden decision to abandon a press conference he had planned to conduct Thursday from Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

There are mixed reactions and speculation as well. Here’s a selection of current headlines from the last 24 hours:

“Has Trump become too tame for the MAGAverse?” (The Hill); “GOP leaders ignore Jan. 6 anniversary” (Newsweek); “On Jan. 6 anniversary, Homeland Security focused on domestic violent extremism” (ABC News); “Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 anniversary events ‘aren’t of much concern’” (Axios); “Dems to use Jan. 6 anniversary to supercharge voting rights push” (Politico); “DHS, FBI are tracking online posts promoting a violent Jan. 6 reunion on Capitol Hill” (Yahoo News); “Federal law enforcement seeks to fill the holes revealed by Jan. 6 attack” (Wall Street Journal); “Jan. 6 remembered: Members of Congress remember the riot” (Los Angeles Times); and “MAGA allies convinced Trump that using the Jan. 6 anniversary to spew conspiracy theories wasn’t the best idea: Report” (Rolling Stone).

FOR THE LEXICON

“Flurona.”

This new term designates an emerging health threat: A simultaneous “co-infection” of seasonal influenza and COVID-19. The first case has appeared in Israel, according to The Times of Israel and other news organizations.

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that Los Angeles County has documented the first case in the U.S. “What fresh hell is flurona?” demanded a headline from New York magazine.

THE WOES OF YUMA

The Trump administration provided some good memories for one mayor who appears to be facing the challenges of the southern U.S. border on his own.

That would be Douglas Nicholls, mayor of Yuma, Arizona — where encounters with illegal immigrants have surged by 2,405% so far in this fiscal year, according to numbers from U.S. Customs and Border Control. The mayor has declared a state of emergency in the area, and appears to long for the days when former President Donald Trump was in office.

And the numbers? In October and November 2020, there were 1,777 encounters with illegal immigrants. During those same months in 2021, that number rose to 44,512.

“In 2019, If we go back for a little history, we were having a similar surge during the Trump administration. There were policies put in place that mitigated those numbers to below 10,000 a year. The first thing that happened in January of last year, was that those policies all went away. And when those went away, the numbers of immigrants arriving just started climbing,” Mr. Nichols told Fox News.

He also cited numbers provided by The Yuma Sun. The local news organization has discovered that some 20-25 immigrants arrive at the Yuma Regional Medical Center Emergency Room every single day — and that number includes 4-5 maternity patients.

Mr. Nicholls now wonders if his city — located in the southwest corner of the state and with a population of 93,000 — has the resources to deal with it all.

“Local leaders along the U.S.-Mexico border agree that President Biden’s border policies aren’t working. Instead of fixing the crisis, Biden is doubling down and leaving border cities to fend for themselves,” observed Torunn Sinclair, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

FOXIFIED

During the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2, Fox News ruled the roost on cable news throughout the day, and into primetime, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News drew an average of 1.7 million viewers — delivering the 11 most-watched cable news programs for the week, easily defeating CNN and MSNBC in the ratings.

“The Five” drew an average of 2,947,000 viewers; followed by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” which posted 2,470,000 viewers, despite being hosted by guests.

Meanwhile, “Media Buzz” with host Howard Kurtz enjoyed an audience of 1.3 million viewers compared to CNN’s “Reliable Sources” with Brian Stelter, which drew 772,000 viewers.

POLL DU JOUR

• 30% of U.S. adults think that democracy and the rule of law is “very threatened” in the U.S. today; 41% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

• 28% of women and 32% of men also agree.

• 36% think that democracy and the rule of law is “somewhat threatened” in the U.S. today; 33% of Republicans, 37% of independents and 36% of Democrats agree.

• 41% of women and 31% of men also agree.

• 26% overall think that democracy and the rule of law is “somewhat secure” in the U.S. today; 21% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree.

• 26% of women and 26% of men also agree.

• 7% overall think that democracy and the rule of law is “very secure” in the U.S. today; 5% of Republicans, 8% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

• 5% of women and 10% of men also agree.

SOURCE: A CBS News poll of 2,063 U.S. adults conducted Dec. 27-31.

