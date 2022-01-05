Former President Donald Trump abandoned plans to hold a press conference on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks.

But Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia will fill the void.

Mr. Gaetz’s office issued a statement Wednesday saying the two conservative lawmakers will hold “a Republican response on the anniversary of the January 6th protests” on Thursday afternoon.

According to a report in The Hill, the number of Republican lawmakers who will attend the news conference was unclear because many of them will be in Georgia for the funeral of former Sen. Johnny Isakson, also set for Thursday.

However, the House will not be in session Thursday, and most House Republicans have attacked the Jan. 6 special committee as a partisan witch hunt, making them unlikely to attend the official anniversary events scheduled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

