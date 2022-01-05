The old model of illegal immigration along the southern border was shattered in 2021, according to new data released by the Department of Homeland Security this week that shows the demographics of the typical border jumper have been completely rewritten.

Mexicans, who for decades were the overwhelming number of illegal immigrants, dropped to just 28% of the flow, marking their lowest share “in recorded history,” according to Customs and Border Protection. Meanwhile, the number of women and girls jumping the border soared to nearly 400,000, more than doubling their average in recent years.

The figures came in a belated fiscal 2021 data dump from Customs and Border Protection, which included a warning that the shifting demographics are making the job of immigration agents tougher because they can’t always figure out who they’re dealing with.

“This trend is important because the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) does not currently have agreements to electronically verify nationality with these different countries of origin, making removing or expelling their nationals more resource-intensive and time-consuming,” CBP said in its year-end analysis.

That the border set new records for overall illegal activity in 2021 has been apparent for months.

But the new data show just how much of a struggle CBP is facing in keeping up with the changes.

Mexicans accounted for a record low 28% of illegal migrants, and people from the Central American countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — known as the Northern Triangle — accounted for 44% of the illegal flow.

That left the remaining 28% who came from farther afield. The previous record was just 14%, CBP said.

The agency also reported nabbing 388,249 women and girls, which was up 159% compared to the average over 2014 to 2019.

“The rising number of women and the shift from single adults to children and family units raise different processing needs and policy responses,” the agency said.

Todd Bensman, senior national security fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, has been watching the surge of non-traditional migrants and said blame for the numbers lies squarely at the feet of the Biden administration.

President Biden made clear he would not turn away illegal immigrant children traveling without parents, reversing a Trump-era policy. The result was a record-shattering 146,054 unaccompanied juveniles nabbed by agents and officers in 2021.

The Biden team also changed its policy on pregnant women, and Mr. Bensman said the result was a surge of women showing up at the border “because they’re being let in.”

“Aspiring and intending migrants around the world are listening very closely to who is getting let in and who is not,” he added.

Only a decade or so ago, Mexicans made up about 90% of Border Patrol apprehensions at the southern border, and the Northern Triangle nations accounted for 9%.

The remaining 1% or so — about 73,000 people total from 2005 to 2010 — were from farther afield.

By contrast, CBP encountered nearly that many in just a single month in September.

The agency, in its year-end analysis, didn’t guess at the reasons but acknowledged 2021 was “challenging” because of the changing demographics.

CBP said the most-represented countries in that “other” category are Ecuador, Brazil, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti and Cuba.

Those migrants also usually pay more to smugglers for the trip.

Mexicans right now are typically paying between $8,000 and $10,000, while Northern Triangle migrants are typically paying between $10,000 and $12,000, according to The Washington Times’ database of smuggling prosecutions.

But a Brazilian woman nabbed last month at a Border Patrol checkpoint near Laredo, Texas, said she paid $28,000 to be smuggled in.

Adam Isacson, a border expert at the Washington Office on Latin America, said the high numbers of migrants from outside Mexico and the Northern Triangle aren’t just a blip.

“The COVID-caused regional economic depression will take years to overcome in the rest of the region. Climate change, too, may cause more people to migrate in coming years. You’ve also just got a plague of misrule with repressive or incompetent governments running their countries into the ground,” Mr. Isacson said.

The strikingly high 2021 numbers could still level off thanks to the Biden team reviving the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy for some illegal border crossers, and because Mexico — “under heavy U.S. pressure,” Mr. Isacson said — has changed its policy to require a visa.

That’s put a dent in more well-off migrants from Brazil and Venezuela who would fly into Mexico then bus north to the border. But it does nothing to stop them coming by land up through Central America.

Mr. Isacson said the revival of Remain in Mexico and the visa policy could prove temporary, though.

While the Western Hemisphere dominates the “other” category, some are coming from much farther.

The usually quiet Border Patrol sector in Del Rio, Texas, reported nabbing people from 106 different countries in fiscal 2021. In the last week of November alone, Del Rio agents apprehended people from Eritrea, Uzbekistan, Syria, Lebanon and Tajikistan.

Mr. Bensman said dangers are lurking inside those numbers.

The Border Patrol’s sector in Yuma, Arizona, for example, reported arresting several men last year who appeared on watch lists or were deemed terrorism suspects.

One, arrested in December, was identified as a “potential terrorist” with ties to “Yemeni subjects of interest.” The Border Patrol identified him as Saudi, but the Saudi Arabian Embassy refuted that identification, saying the man was not a Saudi citizen.

Mr. Bensman said that encapsulates one of the problems with the surge of illegal immigrants from non-traditional countries crossing the southern border: Sometimes it’s impossible to know who they are.

Some migrants will dump their identity documents when they reach the border and concoct a new identity. That’s particularly true for those trying to escape their past.

CBP hinted at the difficulty in its year-end analysis when it noted it lacked agreements with many of those countries to do electronic identity verification.

“It’s a confession that we don’t really know who’s coming through. It’s so easy to hide your nationality, or if you’re from the Punjab area of Pakistan, and Pakistanis raise national security concerns, you just say you’re an Indian,” Mr. Bensman said.

