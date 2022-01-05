Rep. Brenda Lawrence announced Tuesday night that she will not seek reelection this year, making her the 25th House Democrat to retire.

“This year marks my 30th year in elected public service, and I’ve had the good fortune of serving Michiganders on the local and national level,” Ms. Lawrence, 67, tweeted Tuesday night above a video of her discussing retirement. “After reflecting on my journey & having conversations with my family, I’m announcing that I will not be seeking re-election to Congress.”

Ms. Lawrence’s decision to leave Congress followed Monday’s retirement announcement by Rep. Bobby Rush, Illinois Democrat, 75, who will be leaving Congress after 15 terms.

Ms. Lawrence was first elected to the House in 2014 and is the only Black lawmaker who represents her state in Congress. She sits on the House Appropriations and Oversight and Reform committees.

She worked on the school board and city council of Southfield before serving 13 years as the city’s first woman and Black mayor. She then was elected to represent Michigan’s 14th Congressional District in Washington.

In her video announcement, Ms. Lawrence said her journey is “far from over,” and she will continue to fight for the House Democrats’ agenda for the remainder of the year.

“I will keep fighting to pass laws, to protect our voting rights, women’s rights and to protect our environment. I will continue to fight to educate our children and to provide security and dignity for our seniors,” she said, noting that Michigan has a new legislative map and a “new generation of leaders will step up.”

“We need to make sure our elected officials in Michigan and across the country look like our communities,” she added.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, Michigan Democrat, released a statement praising Ms. Lawrence for her public service.

“Brenda’s commitment to her communities is second to none. Throughout her 30 years in public service, she supported Michigan students while serving on the Southfield Public Schools Board of Education, gathered communities together as mayor of Southfield, and tied her work together as a Representative fighting for American jobs and child care, among many other important issues, in Michigan’s 14th District,” Ms. Dingell said.

Michigan’s new legislative map places Ms. Lawrence in a more competitive area than in recent cycles but keeps the district solidly Democratic.

Republicans, however, see her retirement as a sign that veteran Democrats are preparing for a GOP takeover of the House in November.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a House Republican fundraising PAC, said Ms. Lawrence’s announcement signifies a “retirement crisis” among Democrats.

“Democrats hoped to hit the brakes on their retirement crisis, but instead they’ve thrown it into overdrive,” fund spokesman Calvin Moore said in a statement. “Democrats can’t quit Congress fast enough because they know they’re about to get voted out of their Majority.”

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.