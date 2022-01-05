Conservative commentator and former Trump White House aide Sebastian Gorka has sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to block the release of his phone records.

According to his suit filed Tuesday, Mr. Gorka was not asked to provide documents or testimony before the committee subpoenaed Verizon directly for his records.

“As illustrated by the Select Committee going directly to Mr. Gorka’s service provider without first asking him for the information directly, the Committee has no evidence that Dr. Gorka was involved in the attack on the Capitol,” the complaint stated. “Attempting to exploit a presumed judicial reluctance to interfere with its investigation of the January 6 attack, the Committee’s invasion of Mr. Gorka’s privacy amounts to targeted retribution for his disfavored political speech and political associations.”

Neither Verizon nor the committee responded to requests for comment.

According to Mr. Gorka’s complaint, the committee issued its subpoena to Verizon on Dec. 15. He said Verizon notified him of the subpoena on Dec. 17, and he was given until Jan. 5 to challenge the demand for his records in court.

Mr. Gorka’s suit adds to a growing number of complaints alleging that the committee has overstepped its bounds.

Several former Trump advisers — including former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, election lawyer Cleta Mitchell, and conservative public interest lawyer John Eastman — have received letters from their wireless providers alerting them that the committee demanded records.

The committee has also subpoenaed phone records for those further outside of Trump’s inner orbit including Jan. 6 rally organizers and media personalities.

Most of the plaintiffs argue that the subpoenas point to a political motive by the committee to silence conservatives rather than get the truth of what happened on Jan. 6.

“The Select Committee’s aimless rifling through the communications records of an adverse political journalist whom it knows had no role in the events it claims to be investigating epitomizes an investigation run amok,” Mr. Gorka said in his complaint.

“The toxic forces rending this country apart will only be strengthened, and the goal of more tranquil times will be more elusive, if any party holding a majority of seats in the House of Representatives can hunt down and persecute citizens, including journalists, because of their political sympathies and speech in an effort to silence that speech,” the complaint stated.

Mr. Gorka was not previously known to be a target of the committee, which has interviewed more than 300 witnesses and subpoenaed more than 50 individuals.

