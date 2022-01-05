All nine members of the Supreme Court have received a COVID-19 booster shot, the court said Tuesday, days before the justices hear arguments over President Biden’s vaccine requirements at workplaces.

CNN reported in March that all of the justices had been fully vaccinated, though scientists say a booster is needed to provide robust protection against the omicron variant that is driving a surge in coronavirus cases.

Justices will hear oral arguments Friday in cases that challenge Mr. Biden’s vaccine mandate on certain health workers and his rule requiring companies with 100 or more workers to test unvaccinated employees weekly.

The Supreme Court worked remotely at the start of the pandemic before resuming oral arguments in October.



Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh tested positive for the virus in October, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett recovered from a bout of COVID-19 in 2020, before the vaccine drive began.

