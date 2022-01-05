The White House issued a loud call to keep schools open Wednesday after the Chicago Teachers Union bucked city leaders and voted in favor of remote teaching, forcing the public school system to cancel classes and marking a new high point in the clash between Democratic leaders and their union allies.

President Biden’s COVID-19 coordinator, Jeff Zients, said the combination of vaccines for kids as young as 5, booster for ages 12 and older and $130 billion in funding for ventilation and social-distancing measures make schools a safe environment.

“The president couldn’t be clearer — schools in this country should remain open,” Mr. Zients told reporters in a briefing.

He also pointed to $10 billion for virus testing in schools and efforts to put teachers at the “front of the line” for vaccines earlier this year.

“We have the tools, we know how to keep our kids safe in school,” Mr. Zients said. “About 96% of schools are open. Parents want schools open and experts are clear that in-person learning is best for kids’ physical and mental health and for their education.

His comments echoed the call Mr. Biden made one day earlier as Chicago became the focus of fights between Democratic leaders who want to get kids back on track and satisfy pandemic-weary parents — even as teacher unions say there hasn’t been enough effort to stem the omicron variant, which is blanketing the country.

Nearly three-quarters of the Chicago Teachers Union voted late Tuesday to report only for remote work, prompting administrators to keep school buildings open with vital services but no classes. Teachers who failed to report will not be paid.

Asked if the White House is trying to get students back into Chicago schools, press secretary Jen Psaki did not single out the union but highlighted broad efforts to keep schools open across the country.

“We know they can be open safely and we’re here to help make that happen,” Ms. Psaki said, adding that it is important to ensure there aren’t any gaps in learning. “This includes schools everywhere, including in Chicago.”

She said states should ensure they distribute existing funding to schools that need it.

WBEZ Chicago reported the union wanted to work remotely until Jan. 18 or until the city no longer meets the standard for remote learning outlined last year, which called for switching if the positivity rate was above 15%. It has reached 23%, so the union said there needs to be more testing and other protocols, even as Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools administrators insist schools are safe and there is no evidence of widespread transmission within the buildings.

“Let us be clear. The educators of this city want to be in their classrooms with their students. We believe that our city’s classrooms are where our students should be. Regrettably, the mayor and her CPS leadership have put the safety and vibrancy of our students and their educators in jeopardy,” the Chicago Teachers Union said.

Unions haven’t received much support from elected officials, who say it is time to prioritize kids after a bruising two years.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, held up Mr. Biden’s recent push for in-person learning in warning unions in his state that he won’t tolerate a push for remote learning. But it is dug-in Democrats who are gaining notice, after their reluctance to break with unions earlier in the pandemic.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, resisted union calls for remote learning as one of his first acts as mayor this month. He said nimble staffing systems and a surge in testing will help the city weather the omicron surge.

“The safest place for a child is in school,” Mr. Adams told CBS’s “Mornings” on Wednesday.

“Negative energy in our country is really destroying our children, it’s destroying each other,” he said. “We’re tired of being prisoners to COVID. So let’s be smart, let’s do the social distancing, let’s wear our masks, get vaccinated and take the booster shot.”

City leaders are clashing with unions as the U.S. sees over half a million reported infections per day. Hospitalizations do not appear to be soaring at similar rates, but have tipped over 100,000, given the rate of spread.

“We are dealing with a highly, highly transmissible variant that spread rapidly, the data are overwhelming in that regard,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In some positive news, Dr. Fauci pointed to studies that show omicron appears to attack the upper airway efficiently, making it quite transmissible, though it is not as severe in the lungs as previous variants. He said people shouldn’t be complacent, however, given that the sheer number of cases could tax hospitals, as some people see bad outcomes.

“A certain proportion of a large volume of cases, no matter what, are going to be severe,” Dr. Fauci said.

Some say the administration and local officials should have been better prepared for the surge, given the U.S. knew about omicron since Thanksgiving.

“This is simply the product of horrible planning, not unions,” said Arthur Caplan, director of the division of medical ethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine. “We knew omicron was coming. Have for weeks. Where was the consensus-building on back to school? Where are the damn tests we need to keep schools open while minimizing infection?”

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association — the nation’s largest teachers’ union — told C-SPAN on Wednesday that federal resources have been made available but distribution to schools has varied from state to state.

“We know there are still schools that still do not have the resources available to them or they just haven’t had the time yet or don’t have the people to do the type of repairs that are needed to ensure that all of those mitigation strategies are in place,” she said. “We have to stay vigilant because we know there are schools that have work to do.”

Most districts resumed in-person learning on Monday following a holiday break, but school systems in Cleveland, Atlanta and Newark, New Jersey, are notable examples of places that started the year remotely.

Ms. Pringle said teachers across the country want to be back in the classroom and it is important for parents, school officials to work together “to make the decision that is best for that school district in that area depending on what the virus is doing, how high that transmission rate is and whether they have the tools in place to keep their students safe.”

