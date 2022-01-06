President Biden on Thursday marked the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol with an impassioned speech casting it as an attack on the very heart of American democracy and blaming former President Donald Trump and Republicans for the riot.

The speech was a rallying cry for Democrats to take action on election reforms, arguing it is the only effective way to counter right-wing extremism.

“Those who stormed this Capitol, and those who instigated and incited, and those who called on them to do so, held a dagger at the throat of America — at American democracy,” Mr. Biden said in a speech from Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

The president added that the rioters came to the Capitol to “rage” in the “service of one man,” alluding to Mr. Trump.

Mr. Biden then tore into Mr. Trump, offering his most searing criticism of the former president to date. He accused Mr. Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot by falsely claiming that widespread voter fraud handed the 2020 election to Mr. Biden.

“We saw a former president who just rallied a mob to attack sitting in a private dining room off the Oval Office of White House, watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives were at risk, and the nation’s Capitol [was] under siege,” he said, adding there was “zero proof” the election results were inaccurate.

It was Mr. Biden‘s most forcible and personal response to date against Mr. Trump‘s unverified claims of election malfeasance.

Mr. Biden has criticized Mr. Trump by name on a few occasions over the past year, but has been reluctant to hit him too hard for fear of stirring up partisan rancor. On Thursday, he took a different tack.

Mr. Biden directly tied his predecessor to the extremist movement he says is threatening America’s democracy. However, he avoided identifying Mr. Trump — who is expected to challenge him for the presidency in 2024 — by name, referring to him as the “defeated former president.”

“A former president of the United States has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” Mr. Biden said. “He‘s done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country’s interest, and because his own bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy.”

In a statement, Mr. Trump pushed back against his successor, saying the speech was “political theater” to distract from “the fact that Biden has completely and totally failed.” The former president also blasted the House committee looking into the causes of the Jan. 6 riot, saying they should be investigating allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

By squarely blaming Mr. Trump for the chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Mr. Biden has created a difficult path for Republicans.

Many GOP lawmakers, some of whom hid in fear of their lives as the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, criticized Mr. Trump in days after the attack. But many have been unwilling to take a stronger stance against Mr. Trump, fearing his grip on his conservative base and accusing Democrats of seeking to use the events of January 6 for partisan gain.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican and a Trump ally, said Mr. Biden‘s speech was “an attempt to resurrect a failed presidency.”

“The Biden Presidency, one year after January 6, is in free fall not because of the attack on our Capitol, but because of failed policies and weak leadership. The Biden Administration seems to be incapable of dealing with the challenges America faces, and their efforts to politicize January 6 will fall flat,” Mr. Graham said in a statement.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, accused the president of hypocrisy.

“Biden lied about rescuing Americans from Afghanistan. He lied about his spending plan ‘costing zero dollars.’ He lied about GA’s election law. He lied about inflation, mandates, and his ‘plan’ to stop the virus. Now, he‘s lecturing us about ‘living by the truth,’” Mr. Cotton tweeted.

Mr. Biden called Republicans who condemned the Capitol riot as “courageous,” saying they still uphold the principles of the party. But he assailed those who downplayed the attack, accusing them of supporting “the rule of a single man.”

The president did briefly address a Democratic election reform push, suggesting that not enacting a package of widespread voting laws proposed by Democrats could give rise to right-wing extremists, but didn’t dwell on the issue. He will be speaking more directly about voting laws next week in Atlanta.

Instead, Vice President Kamala Harris made a more direct plea to pass legislation that would overhaul our nation’s voting system. The bill passed the House but is now stalled in the Senate.

“What was at stake then and now is the right to have our future decided the way the Constitution prescribes it, by we the people, all the people,” Ms. Harris said before introducing Mr. Biden at the Capitol. “We cannot let our future be decided by those bent on silencing our voices, overturning our votes, and peddling lies and misinformation.”

Other Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York, have used the anniversary to draw renewed attention to passing laws to overhaul the nations’ election system.

The attack sent lawmakers hiding as the pro-Trump mob sought to delay Congress’ confirmation of Mr. Biden‘s election victory.

The riot was tied to the deaths of five people. Protester Ashli Babbitt suffered the only violent death when a U.S. Capitol Police officer shot and killed her as she attempted to enter the Speaker’s Lobby adjacent to the House chamber.

Three other Trump supporters died during the riot, two of heart attacks and one from a drug overdose. Hours after clashing with rioters outside the Capitol, a Capitol Police officer died of a stroke, which the medical examiner deemed a death from natural causes. Scores of police officers were injured, and four officers who responded to the onslaught have since taken their own lives.

The House impeached Mr. Trump a week later for inciting an insurrection, but the Senate acquitted him.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.