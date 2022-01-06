Conservative groups on Thursday teed up arguments before the Supreme Court urging the justices to strike down President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private companies and pointing to polling that shows narrow support for a GOP effort to eliminate the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s requirement on large employers.

The justices on Friday will hear from plaintiffs who say OSHA overstepped its authority with an emergency temporary workplace standard that would force employers with 100 or more workers to figure out which employees are unvaccinated and require those employees to submit to weekly virus testing.

“No constitutional or legal authority is given to the federal government to issue this type of mandate, and the Supreme Court should reiterate this fact quickly and without ambiguity,” Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said. “When Heritage filed our lawsuit against this unconstitutional mandate, we expected the fight would ultimately end up at the U.S. Supreme Court. That day is here. This is a pivotal moment for our judicial system. The outcome of this case will have consequences far beyond a mandate over the COVID vaccine.”

The Washington-based think tank is supported by a majority of congressional Republicans, who recently filed amicus briefs to the Supreme Court urging the court to strike down the rule.

Republican lawmakers generally support the COVID-19 vaccine, but say American workers should not be forced to choose between the shots and their job.

The White House says that while getting vaccinated would make workers’ lives easier, the rule amounts to a weekly testing requirement designed to enhance safety and doesn’t require people to get injected as a condition of employment.

A disapproval resolution that would nullify the OSHA rule under the Congressional Review Act passed in the Senate with the support of all Republicans and two Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana.

It faces a taller test in the Democrat-led House, which hasn’t voted on the resolution, and Mr. Biden would never sign the measure, though Republicans see a key political opening ahead of the midterm elections.

The Convention of States Action, working with Trafalgar Group pollsters, said 51.1% of voters support the effort to strike down Mr. Biden’s rule on large businesses, including nearly a third of Democrats, while 40.6% oppose the GOP effort and 8.3% aren’t sure.

“Big majorities support the effort, even a third of voters in Biden’s own party,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. “This is the defining issue of the 2022 election cycle. Elected officials will be held accountable for their position, they cannot hide from this.”

Justices on Friday will also hear arguments related to a separate Biden mandate that requires millions of health workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

