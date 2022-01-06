D.C. officials on Thursday called for the public’s help in catching the person who placed two pipe bombs on the eve of last year’s Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

On the night of Jan. 5, 2021, the person placed a bomb behind the Republican National Committee headquarters and another near the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

“This was really one of the key pieces that kicked off everything that happened on January the Sixth — the discovery of not one, but two real pipe bombs. And I think that’s really significant,” said Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III. “This individual has not been captured yet. This individual has not been held accountable for his or her actions on this particular day. And we want to get that information or keep it out there in the forefront with community members. We are still looking for this information.

“A lot of the arrests, over 700 of arrests that have occurred so far with this investigation, have been a result of community members all across our country that have come forward with tidbits of information that led to the arrests of hundreds of individuals who were responsible for the insurrection,” Chief Contee said.

Anyone with information about the individual can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.

The FBI issued in September a national call for tips about the would-be bomber. The person was wearing a face mask, glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and black and light gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo, the agency said. The person used a backpack to transport the devices.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the person.

