Sen. Josh Hawley urged Democratic leaders Thursday to condemn organizers of planned candlelight vigils in Washington D.C. on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying some of them harassed his family.

The Missouri Republican wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer to rescind support of the liberal-led vigils, which include organizers who showed up with bullhorns at his home last year.

“During a week where you have vociferously condemned those who tried to obstruct congressional proceedings last January 6th, you must also be similarly willing to call out leftwing activists who have also engaged in criminal acts to interfere with democracy,” Mr. Hawley wrote.

More than 100 liberal activist groups planned a candlelight vigil on the National Mall to encourage passage of voting-rights legislation to mark the first anniversary of the riot.

Several House Democrats were expected to speak at the event, including Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Andy Kim of New Jersey, and Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

Mr. Hawley cited the participation of the group Shut Down DC, which has engaged in tormenting GOP lawmakers, including himself.

“A year ago, Patrick Young and Shut Down DC showed up at my house under cover of darkness and knowing that I was away, proceeded to harass my wife and newborn baby,” Mr. Hawley wrote. “When she asked them to leave, they screamed threats through bullhorns, vandalized property, trespassed, and physically shoved a neighbor who asked them to stop.”

Video footage of the group at Mr. Hawley’s Virginia home shows demonstrators yelling outside his residence, with his wife stepping out to ask them to leave at one point.

A criminal complaint filed by Mr. Hawley’s wife, Erin Hawley, against Mr. Young was dismissed by a Virginia District Court last August.

Mrs. Hawley alleged Mr. Young, the prime organizer of the protest, unlawfully picketed the home and was trespassing.

Shut Down DC defended its actions, calling the demonstration a candlelight vigil.

The protest was in response to Mr. Hawley’s intent to object to the electoral college certification of the 2020 election that declared President Biden the winner.

Mr. Hawley was the first Republican to announce his plan not to certify Mr. Biden’s victory.

