White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested Thursday that former President Donald Trump could learn a lesson from President Biden‘s speech commemorating the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

When asked whether she had a response to Mr. Trump slamming the president’s speech as “political theater,” Ms. Psaki blasted the former president.

“Maybe he learned something about what it looks like to meet the moment in the country,” Ms. Psaki said of Mr. Trump.

“To meet the moment where people are hurting, they are thinking of the pain, all of the people who worked in that Capitol who were there a year ago. Whether they were members of Congress, their staff, janitors or journalists. And to speak to who we can be and call for people’s higher powers to reach that. Maybe he learned something from that. I guess we’ll see,” she said.

In remarks from the Capitol earlier Thursday, Mr. Biden laid blame for the Jan. 6 riot squarely on Mr. Trump without naming him directly.

He accused Mr. Trump of spreading “a web of lies” that led to the common belief among his supporters that the 2020 election was fraudulent because “his bruised ego means more to him than our democracy and our Constitution.”

Mr. Trump fired back issuing three statements slamming Mr. Biden‘s speech. One statement called the president’s remarks “political theater” designed to distract from his struggling political agenda.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.