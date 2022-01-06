Rep. Liz Cheney broke with her GOP colleagues to join Democrats to reflect on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot — and she brought along her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

After a moment of silence and ceremony to mark the day, Mr. Cheney disparaged Republican leaders for the way they were handling the anniversary.

“It’s not a leadership that resembles any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years — dramatically,” said Mr. Cheney, who served in the House from 1979 to 1989 and rose to the post of Republican whip.

Asked if he was disappointed in Ms. Cheney’s treatment by her GOP colleagues, Mr. Cheney said: “My daughter can take care of herself.”

Ms. Cheney was ousted last year from her post as chair of the House Republican Conference, a post her father also held, because of her relentless anti-Trump rhetoric.

She currently is one of two Republicans on the Democrat-led select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. Most Republicans view the committee as a political effort to smear former President Donald Trump and the GOP.

During the ceremony in the House chamber, Speaker Nancy Pelosi recalled how the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and attempted to stop the certification of President Biden’s election win.

“Today, one year ago, the Capitol and those who work within it were targeted in a violent insurrection that sought to undermine democracy,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “As we acknowledge the horror that day, we honor the heroism of so many, particularly the U.S. Capitol Police.”

Mrs. Pelosi and several other Democrats greeted and hugged Ms. Cheney after the remarks.

Earlier this week, GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York, who replaced Ms. Cheney last year, said members of her party’s leadership would not be participating in the day’s events.

“Our leadership does not intend to participate. Nor was there an invitation to participate in any of the panels,” Ms. Stefanik said.

• S.A. Miller contributed to this report.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.