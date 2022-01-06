Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz over his comments calling the Jan. 6 Capitol riot an act of terror.

The Georgia Republican told reporters on Thursday that Mr. Cruz should know better than to mirror leftwing talking points.

“Senator Cruz is smart enough to know – he’s an attorney – no one’s been charged with terrorism,” Mrs. Greene said. “No one’s been charged with insurrection. I think that was very irresponsible of him to call them terrorists.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, echoed Mrs. Greene’s comments towards Mr. Cruz, whose politics normally align with the two conservative lawmakers.

“The establishment will never love you, Ted,” Mr. Gaetz said. “You can bend over at the bended knee for them, but they’re just not going to love you. I think that was maybe an effort by the good senator who we agree with on many, many things to recast himself in the eyes of some of the folks in your profession, but we didn’t find it particularly factual or sincere.”

Mrs. Greene and Mr. Gaetz were the only Republicans to hold a press event on the first anniversary of Jan. 6, besides Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who joined House Democrats in their moment of silence.

Mr. Cruz came under fire by right-wingers after he called the riot “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” during a Senate Rules Committee hearing.

The Texas Republican’s comments were quickly seized by pundits, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson who questioned his rhetoric on his show on Wednesday night.

“Of all the things January 6 was, it was definitely not a violent terrorist attack. It wasn’t an insurrection,” Mr. Carlson said. “Was it a riot? Sure. It was not a violent terrorist attack. Sorry! So why are you telling us it was, Ted Cruz?”

Mr. Cruz was one of more than a dozen senators who objected to certifying the 2020 election results that declared President Biden the victor, which helped fuel the riot.

Mr. Cruz helped lead the effort behind Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who first announced he would not certify the votes for Mr. Biden.

