Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he wants his GOP colleagues to return to the pre-Trump days, particularly after reflecting on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Hogan, a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump, said Republicans need to present a “positive, hopeful vision” for the country.

“More leaders like me have to stand up and tell the truth, particularly Republican leaders,” Mr. Hogan told CBS News on Thursday. “We’ve got to get my party on track and get people to come up with a positive, hopeful vision for America rather than focusing on conspiracy theories about what happened in 2020.”

Mr. Hogan also said those who believe last year’s presidential election was stolen from Mr. Trump are the victims of an “incredible misinformation/disinformation campaign.”

He made the comments on the first anniversary of the riot, a day Democrats marked with commemorations and vigils.

Mr. Hogan is term-limited and will not be eligible to run for reelection this year.

Mr. Trump has endorsed state Rep. Dan Cox to succeed Mr. Hogan, calling the Republican candidate “MAGA all the way.”

Mr. Cox has remained steadfast in his support for Mr. Trump and repeated his claims of election fraud.

Former state Del. Robin Ficker and state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz are also vying for the Republican nomination.

Ms. Schulz is considered the establishment favorite to win the primary election.

The Democratic field is also crowded.

State comptroller Peter Franchot, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and Tom Perez, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, are also in the race.

