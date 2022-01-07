House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday invited President Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1, which would be the latest date in a new year that a president has ever delivered the annual address.

In the invitation letter to Mr. Biden, the California Democrat ticked off a list of the president’s accomplishments and said he “guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress.”

“Indeed, this past year has been historic: with the life-saving American Rescue Plan, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, soon, the truly transformational Build Back Better Act,” Ms. Pelosi wrote. “In that spirit, I am inviting you to address a Joint Session of

Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision on the State of the Union.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr. Biden is expected to accept the invite, though it is yet to be seen how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will impact the event.

Mr. Biden gave a speech to a joint session of Congress last year, but it was heavily restricted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only roughly 200 people were allowed in the chamber for the speech. It is not clear if similar restrictions will be in place this year.

