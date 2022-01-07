By Jeff Mordock - The Washington Times - Friday, January 7, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday invited President Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1, which would be the latest date in a new year that a president has ever delivered the annual address.

In the invitation letter to Mr. Biden, the California Democrat ticked off a list of the president’s accomplishments and said he “guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress.”

“Indeed, this past year has been historic: with the life-saving American Rescue Plan, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, soon, the truly transformational Build Back Better Act,” Ms. Pelosi wrote. “In that spirit, I am inviting you to address a Joint Session of

Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision on the State of the Union.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr. Biden is expected to accept the invite, though it is yet to be seen how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will impact the event.

Mr. Biden gave a speech to a joint session of Congress last year, but it was heavily restricted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only roughly 200 people were allowed in the chamber for the speech. It is not clear if similar restrictions will be in place this year.

