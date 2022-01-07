Laramy O’Leary’s gun shop, L&L Outdoors, has benefitted from a pandemic spike in firearms sales but at the same time suffered from a reduced inventory and smaller in-store crowds, putting the business in a pinch in the new year.

His gun shop in Oklahoma is one of a range of small businesses from restaurants to auto shops to healthcare clinics that analysts say will struggle this year in an economy wracked with inflation, supply chain woes and excess consumer demand.

“We got a lot of new customers because there was some panic buying going on for a while. But that’s leveled off now and with inventory down, it looks like it’s going to be a real fight to get inventory this year,” said Mr. O’Leary, whose gun shop is in Jay, Oklahoma, about 80 miles east of Tulsa near the Arkansas line.

His shop sold 10,000 guns last year, up from 7,500 in 2020, because riots and protests inspired more Oklahomans to buy guns for protection, he said.

“The struggle has been filling the gun range that helps offset the cost of the building and pay salaries. With the cost of ammunition so high, nobody wants to come,” Mr. O’Leary said. “I believe we’ll be able to stay open this year if we get more inventory.”

The percentage of business owners expecting better economic conditions in the next six months decreased one point to a net negative 38% in November, tying a 48-year record low in optimism, according to the National Federation of Independent Business’ Small Business Optimism Index.

The survey represented an 18-point decline over the previous four months and the lowest level since November 2012.

Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB’s chief economist, said the pessimism stems partly from lawmakers proposing additional COVID-19 mandates and tax increases.

“Owners are also pessimistic as many continue managing challenges like rampant inflation and supply chain disruptions that are impacting their businesses right now,” Mr. Dunkelberg added.

Meanwhile, the net percentage of owners raising selling prices rose 6 points to a seasonally adjusted 59%, the highest level in the monthly index since October 1979.

Another 54% of owners said they planned additional price hikes, an increase of 3 points from October and a 48-year record high for the NFIB survey.

Highlighting another struggle for small businesses, 48% of owners said they could not fill job openings.

The array of economic pressures is impacting small businesses from the service industry to manufacturing.

Sachin Shivaram, CEO of the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry that makes custom aluminum castings, said his challenge this year will simply be maintaining the 112-year old company’s normal operations.

“The playbook that has served us for the past century is suddenly irrelevant,” Mr. Shivaram said. “For instance, we had always relied on the fact that people want to work at our company. Now with remote work and flexible schedules in other industries, our jobs are not at the top of the list.”

The company’s four manufacturing plants in Wisconsin and one in Indiana employ about 500 workers to make the castings for medical equipment, trucks, automotive parts, oil, gas and cookware.

But Wisconsin Aluminum has entered the new year struggling with a shortage of skilled labor, scarcity of raw materials, unpredictable supply chains, decreased demand from customers who cannot make their products due to microchip shortages, cyberattacks, retirements of long-term employees, inability to find maintenance contractors, years-long construction delays, unreliable travel schedules, struggles in its three employee unions, and a rise in COVID-19 infections.

“As a result of everything, our on-time delivery is the worst it has ever been,” Mr. Shivaram said. “Customers are beyond upset.”

Some small businesses have been forced to shut down or cut back their hours amid new fears of the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. Businesses that rely on in-person crowds have suffered the most, said Ben Johnston, the chief operations officer at the small business financing firm Kapitus.

He said restaurants, movie theaters, retailers and gyms have been the likeliest in recent months to seek out loans to keep their doors open. Contractors, auto shops, manufacturers, trucking companies and healthcare providers have had the opposite problem of keeping up with soaring demand.

Mr. Johnston saw that as a sign of hope on the business horizon.

“We see inflation stabilizing and then declining while supply chain issues slowly unwind,” he predicted. “However, a tight labor market and high raw material costs will continue to cause many businesses stress as they work to expand operations to meet the opportunity created by growing consumer demand.

