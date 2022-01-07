The White House is reportedly finalizing plans with the U.S. Postal Services to begin shipping 500 million coronavirus tests to households for free in January.

President Biden touted the plan around the holidays, but key aspects of it were missing, including whether contracts were signed and a launch date for the website where people can request tests.

The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported Friday the government started to award contracts late Thursday and will launch the site soon. It plans to ship tests by mid-January.

Americans are clamoring for tests amid the omicron surge to break up chains of transmission and avoid infecting others at work or in social settings. Yet many pharmacy shelves are bare, or the tests cost too much.

The White House said insurers must begin reimbursing covered Americans for the costs and signaled moves on their ship-to-home program were imminent.

“I expect we’ll have more in the next 24 hours,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. “And as soon as we do and as soon as there are more details to report, we will let you all know. That’s what we’re working on right now.”

Mr. Biden faced criticism for not launching the plan earlier and questions remain, such as whether there will be enough tests to meet demand.

