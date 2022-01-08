Senate Minority Whip John Thune announced Saturday that he will run for reelection this year after weeks of speculation that he was considering retirement.

The second-ranking Senate Republican from South Dakota is seen as a potential successor to his close ally and the chamber’s top Republican, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I’ve always promised that I would do the work, even when it was hard, uncomfortable or unpopular,” Mr. Thune said in a statement.

“That work continues, which is why after careful consideration and prayer, and with the support of my family, I’m asking South Dakotans for the opportunity to continue serving them in the U.S. Senate,” he said.

Mr. Thune, 61, who was first elected in 2004, had reportedly mulled retirement, expressing concern over former President Donald Trump’s influence over the Republican Party. He is well-positioned to win in his heavily conservative state.

Several Senate Republicans, including Mr. McConnell, encouraged Mr. Thune to seek reelection.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.