U.K. government advisers say a fourth COVID jab is not needed at this time.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization advised the U.K. government on Friday that a third dose of the vaccine, or booster shot, offers ample protection against hospitalization.

“The current data show the booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups,” said Wei Shen Lim, the committee’s chair, according to the Associated Press. “For this reason, the committee has concluded there is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose, though this will continue to be reviewed.’’

U.K. Health Security Agency data demonstrates that people over 65 enjoy close to 90% protection against hospitalization three months after the third dose.

