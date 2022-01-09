Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, signaled he won’t be cooperating with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, which he also accused of running a partisan witch hunt.

Mr. Jordan wrote in a letter to Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, Mississippi Democrat and the committee chairman, that he had “no relevant information” that could assist the members in response to a December request by the panel to interview him.

“This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional principles, and would serve to further erode legislative norms,” Mr. Jordan wrote in the letter, obtained by The Washington Times.

Mr. Jordan’s response comes after the committee asked him to meet with members in their goal of seeking information on what role GOP lawmakers may have had regarding the Capitol riot.

Mr. Jordan asserted that he felt the committee was intentionally targeting Republicans, and that the investigation was being run in a partisan manner.

“Even if I had information to share with the Select Committee, the actions and statements of Democrats in the House of Representatives show that you are not conducting a fair-minded and objective inquiry,” Mr. Jordan said.

Mr. Jordan added that he was present in the House chamber performing “official duties” when pro-Trump demonstrators breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mr. Jordan was originally selected by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in July to be one of five Republicans to serve on the panel investigating the riot.

However, he and Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, were rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, because they objected to certifying President Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Mrs. Pelosi cited that their appointments to the committee could potentially impact the “integrity of the investigation.”

The panel and its probe into the riot remains highly contentious on Capitol Hill, with Democrats noting its necessity and Republicans dubbing it a politicized affair.

The committee is led by seven Democrats and two Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, both of whom are outspoken Trump opponents.

