NEW YORK — A malfunctioning electric space heater caused a fire that killed 19 people, including nine children, at a New York City apartment building in the Bronx, the fire commissioner said Sunday.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire quickly consumed the duplex unit spanning the second and third floors where it started.

Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, all Democrats, spoke at the evening news conference near the scene.