Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, said Sunday he will run for reelection to the U.S. Senate in November.

Mr. Johnson won his first Senate campaign in 2010 as a wave of Tea Party conservatives ushered Republicans into Congress, and he won reelection in 2016 when former President Trump won the White House, carrying Wisconsin along the way.

After his last election win, Mr. Johnson made it known he did not plan to run again.

But on Sunday, he explained that his reelection bid was not an easy decision.

“Today, I am announcing I will continue to fight for freedom in the public realm by running for reelection. It is not a decision I have made lightly,” Mr. Johnson said in a statement.

Before entering politics, Mr. Johnson ran a business with his wife’s brother.

Mr. Johnson said Sunday that he has not legislated with special concern about his reelection aspirations and he expects to face strong headwinds on the campaign trail.

“Having already experienced a growing level of vitriol and false attacks, I certainly don’t expect better treatment in the future. In order for my campaign to succeed, I will need the support of every Wisconsinite who values the truth and refuses to allow lies and distortions to prevail,” he said.

Among the Democratic challengers competing for Mr. Johnson’s seat are Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and Alex Lasry, who has worked as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks basketball franchise.

