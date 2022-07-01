An armed robbery in Northwest D.C. last month has police looking for two suspects who were seen wearing tactical vests with the word “Detective” on the front.

D.C. police said that the two suspects robbed the victims at a business in the 1500 block of 9th Street NW on June 23 at 2:10 p.m.

Authorities said that they pulled out handguns and demanded property from the victims, before assaulting them and taking property from them.

To see pictures of the suspects and the cars police say they fled in, visit D.C. police’s website.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or the vehicles should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the police at 50411.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.