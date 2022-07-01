It’s becoming “use it or lose it” time for Tesla employees — as in, use your company badge to get into the office, or lose your job.

CEO Elon Musk’s push to get people back into the workplace ramped up this week when an employee leaked an email warning that they hadn’t swiped into the office frequently enough over the past month, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“This is an automated notification,” the email stated. “You are receiving this email because there is no record of you using your badge to enter a Tesla facility on at least 16 days over the 30-day period ending on June 28.”

The email finished by saying that “all employees are expected to be back in the office, full-time,” and to clear any absences with a manager.

Mr. Musk originally made it clear that he wanted all Tesla employees to begin working in person in late May. Those who still wanted to work remotely “must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla” the CEO wrote on May 31, according to NPR.

“Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in,” Mr. Musk wrote.

Mr. Musk has railed against work-from-home policies, saying that Americans are avoiding going to work at all. He compared the lax work ethic of his employees stateside with his Chinese factory workers who “won’t even leave the factory,” NPR reported.

The email prodding employees back into the office comes as the company has cut roughly 10% of its salaried staff, according to the Daily Mail.

