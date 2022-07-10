Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not return to the Capitol this week when lawmakers reconvene following a two-week recess.

The New York Democrat is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” according to spokesman Justin Goodman, and plans to work remotely this week.

Mr. Schumer, 71, was set to resume negotiations this week with fellow Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia on a broad spending-and-tax package the party hoped to pass unilaterally.

The proposal would pump money into Medicare, lower prescription drug costs and implement green energy tax credits.

Democrats typically control the majority with 50 votes and the tie-breaking power of Vice President Kamala Harris but they are now reduced to 48 votes.

In addition to Mr. Schumer, Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont will be absent while recovering from a broken hip.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues,” Mr. Goodman said.

