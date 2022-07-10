Vice President Kamala Harris avoided saying Sunday whether she agrees with some Democrats on Capitol Hill that conservative Supreme Court justices should be impeached for their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after testifying to Congress that the case was settled law.

“I start from the point of experience of having served in the Senate. I never believed them. I didn’t believe them,” Ms. Harris told CBS’ “Face The Nation.” “It’s why I voted against [them].”

Trump-appointed Justices Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett suggested to senators during their confirmation hearings that they would not overturn the 1973 landmark case that had protected a national right to abortion for nearly 50 years.

With Democrats lacking the ability to overcome a GOP filibuster in the Senate and codify Roe v. Wade into law, President Biden has signed an executive order aiming to offer some protections for those who need to travel to other states for abortion access.

However, he and other Democrats have emphasized that the only true pathway to return to the protections offered under Roe v. Wade would be for Congress to pass a law.

“You don’t have to advocate or believe that this is right for you or your family, but don’t let the government make the decision for her family, whoever she may be,” Ms. Harris said. “It means state offices, governors, secretaries of state, attorneys general. It means local races, who’s going to be your DA, who’s going to be your sheriff, enforcing laws that are being passed to criminalize medical health providers, and maybe even the women who seek the service.”

