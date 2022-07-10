Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan took to the airwaves Sunday to say that more high-level public figures have joined his ranks and come out against former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Hogan, a Republican, told NBC’s “Meet The Press” that in the wake of British Prime Ministet Boris Johnson’s resignation, the Republican Party is slowly ostracizing Mr. Trump amid public hearings by the House committee investigating the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I would argue that we are, it’s just taking longer than it should. I’ve been talking about this for years now. And I felt like I was on a lifeboat all by myself, but now we need a bigger boat because more and more people are speaking out every day,” Mr. Hogan said.

He added that if criminal charges are filed over Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, then “that’s what has to happen.”

Mr. Hogan has been a longtime critic of Mr. Trump and is considered to be a potential 2024 presidential candidate. Mr. Trump is considered a potential candidate.

The governor avoided directly answering a question on whether he plans to throw his hat into the ring but suggested he is contemplating it and argued that Americans are “frustrated with the far left and the far right.”

“I’m going to do the best job I can being governor until next January. And I don’t know exactly what the future holds,” Mr. Hogan said. “I’ve seen nothing that would dissuade me from thinking there’s a growing demand for exactly what we’ve done in Maryland over the last eight years.”

