Sen. John Barrasso took a swipe Sunday at fellow Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney by saying the ruby-red state lacks enough Democratic voters for her to win her GOP primary election.

Democratic voters in Wyoming are believed to be switching party affiliation to help Ms. Cheney, the most staunchly anti-Trump Republican running for reelection this year, win a tough primary contest.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, Mr. Barrasso said “there are not enough Democrats” to hand Ms. Cheney the win, and that she “has a lot of work to do if she hopes to win the primary.”

“Wyoming politics is very personal. It’s face to face, it’s town to town,” Mr. Barrasso said. “The travel that I have done around the state, I think she has a lot of work to do if she hopes to win the primary.”

Ms. Cheney has been ostracized from her party for voting to impeach former President Trump and helping lead the House Jan. 6 committee’s investigation.

Mr. Trump endorsed her lead challenger, Harriet Hageman, who is seeking to oust the congresswoman from her Wyoming single House district.

